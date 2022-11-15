Christmas Holiday Generic
Press Release from Downtown Lima Inc.: November 15, 2022 - Each year, the Downtown Lima, Inc. Holiday Festival creates an inviting and magical experience for the community to get into spirit of the holiday. This year, Santa, Mrs. Claus and their friends are returning to downtown Lima for a fun, activity filled day in on Saturday, December 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lima Fire Department will deliver Santa in grand fashion to The Meeting Place on Market Street at 10am to kick off the Downtown Lima, Inc. Holiday Festival. Kids are invited to bring Santa their wish list and parents are welcome to take pictures themselves with Jolly Old Saint Nick until 2 p.m., sponsored by Wingate by Wyndham Downtown Lima.

