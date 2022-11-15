Press Release from Downtown Lima Inc.:November 15, 2022 - Each year, the Downtown Lima, Inc. Holiday Festival creates an inviting and magical experience for the community to get into spirit of the holiday. This year, Santa, Mrs. Claus and their friends are returning to downtown Lima for a fun, activity filled day in on Saturday, December 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Lima Fire Department will deliver Santa in grand fashion to The Meeting Place on Market Street at 10am to kick off the Downtown Lima, Inc. Holiday Festival. Kids are invited to bring Santa their wish list and parents are welcome to take pictures themselves with Jolly Old Saint Nick until 2 p.m., sponsored by Wingate by Wyndham Downtown Lima.
Downtown Lima Inc.’s members will host holiday activities and fun throughout downtown. Families are encouraged to stop by ArtSpace Lima for kids’ art projects. They will also have a Santa Shop for children to pick out small, inexpensive gifts for family and friends. Wingate by Wyndham Downtown Lima will host the Coca-Cola Polar Bear for special selfie pics and a sweet treat. The Metro Center Upscale Lofts will host a myriad of activities from Westgate Lanes, the U.S. Air Force, West Ohio Community Action Partnership (WOCAP), and many more community partners with crafts and fun for all ages.
“The holidays are the perfect time to make memories as a family and enjoy the activities of the season,” said Betsy Billingsley, Executive Director of Downtown Lima, Inc. “We’re very excited to partner with our downtown members, our community friends, and the man in red for the Holiday Festival! There’s going to be something for everyone!”
To continue the holiday tradition, Kohn’s Money Vault will have crafts for the kids, as well as registration to win their $2500 Christmas giveaway. Zinum 12 is hosting a hot chocolate bar for families to warm up and try different toppings and chocolates. Beauty by Jill is offering free hair tinsel for a festive look and the 318 Restaurant and Bar will host a Dance Party with Snowflake the Elf for the kids to show off their dance moves. Families can stop by Joey’s Italian Subs and Our Town Roast to visit a mystery holiday visitor.
Families are encouraged to jump aboard the Downtown Lima RTA Trolley for free rides to each event, courtesy of Citizen’s National Bank and Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships.
“The Holiday Festival is a time to shop, eat, and make holiday memories for the whole family,” Billingsley stated.
