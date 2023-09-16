Dozens compete for good causes in the Allen County Pickleball Tournament

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Over 50 people are competing against each other in the Allen County Pickleball Tournament, hosted by Habitat for Humanity and the Lima Firefighters I.A.F.F. Local 344.
The two-day tournament started Saturday, and people of all ages are playing doubles across eight courts. The event also features a food truck and goody bags for prizes and raffles. Participants paid a $35 entry fee, and many local businesses have helped sponsor the event. All proceeds from the tournament will go towards constructing a fire station in the Optimist Club Safety City for fire education and future collaboration between Habitat for Humanity and the Lima Fire Station.
"We made sure that we had opportunities for skill levels and ages, both mixed, male, and female players. It's a two-day tournament; we'll have another one again in June. So, all day, there are just opportunities to play with each other, and the winner will get engraved glasses, and everybody has a T-shirt. We're just looking for ways to make it a little bit unique." says Caleb Farmer, Volunteer Manager of Habitat for Humanity.
The Lima Fire Station and Habitat for Humanity plan to collaborate on future projects and events for the community.