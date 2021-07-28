Driver causes crash intentionally

A Findlay man is jailed after police say he intentionally caused a Three-car crash in the city Wednesday afternoon.
24-year-old Jeffrey Melms, was arrested for felonious assault. He also faces charges of driving under suspension, disobeying a traffic control device, and having plates from another vehicle.
Officers were called to the intersection of South Blanchard street and East Sandusky street just afternoon, for what was initially believed to be a three-car accident. After arriving at the scene they found that Melms had intentionally broadsided a car belonging to 21-year-old Maximillian O'Brien from McComb ... pushing his car into a third vehicle.
Police say there's evidence that Melms and O'Brien had been in an argument earlier in the day, leading Melms to cause the crash.