Driver passed out on an I-75 exit ramp arrested for OVI, officers find narcotics in vehicle

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Findlay police officers went to check on a man who was in a car passed out on an I-75 exit ramp, and ended up finding quite of few drugs in the vehicle.
39-year-old Robert Hughes of The Plains, Ohio, was charged with OVI and first-degree felony of possession of drugs. He is currently in the Hancock County Jail.
According to the Findlay Police Department, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers arrested Hughes at the Trenton Avenue exit and started searching his vehicle. They found meth, suspected fentanyl, mushrooms, unknown pressed pills, and marijuana. Additional charges are expected after the drugs have been tested.
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: Officers were dispatched to a report of a male that was passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle on the I-75 southbound exit ramp at W. Trenton Ave. Officers located the vehicle and identified the driver as Robert Hughes (age 39) of The Plains, Ohio. After further investigation, Mr. Hughes was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (OVI). A search of Mr. Hughes vehicle revealed a large amount of narcotics. The following narcotics were seized during the search:
269 grams of methamphetamine
6.5 grams of suspected fentanyl
8.5 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms
61 tablets of unknown pressed pills
4 grams of suspected marijuana
As a result of this incident, Mr. Hughes was arrested and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on the charges of 1st-degree misdemeanor OVI, and 1st-degree felony possession of drugs. Additional charges are expected pending laboratory results.