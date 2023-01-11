Fentanyl Generic

Press Release from the U.S. Department of Justice: DETROIT – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is announcing the seizure of over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder in 2022.  The DEA Laboratory estimates these seizures represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl.

In Michigan, Ohio and Northern Kentucky, DEA personnel seized more than 280,000 fentanyl-laced pills and over 600 pounds of fentanyl powder – more than 19 million deadly doses.

