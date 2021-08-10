Economic Development in Allen County looking up despite the pandemic

The wheels of economic development continued to turn during the pandemic making 2021 a good year for prospective projects in Allen County.
The Allen Economic Development Group giving a mid-year update to commissioners that has seen 11 projects asking for a “request for information” from the group. That is information about development sites that meet specific qualifications asked of the company. Out of those 11 requests, 6 are active with 3 being very significant in coming to Allen County. One key to development is being site certified and also has a few buildings on hand.
CEO of EDGE Dave Stratton adds, “Presently we are proposing through Jobs Ohio to do 2-spec buildings down on Commerce Parkway. We call it Gunsmoke, and the goal is to have two 100,000 square foot buildings.”
They are looking for financing options to construct the spec buildings to be prepared for future development.