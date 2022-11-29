Elida Local Schools awarded $200K grant for safety

ELIDA, OH (WLIO) - The State of Ohio will be distributing more than $50,000,000 to schools across 57 counties.

Elida Local Schools awarded $200K grant for safety

Over 700 schools will receive grant funding under Mike DeWine's K through 12 Safety Program, which seeks to improve physical and cyber security on school campuses. Funds can be put towards improvements such as exterior lighting, camera systems, automatic locking doors, and more. Elida Superintendent Joel Mengerink says their district is grateful to have a grant to make these safety upgrades instead of general fund money.

Elida Local Schools awarded $200K grant for safety
Elida Local Schools awarded $200K grant for safety

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.