Elida Middle School honoring Veterans during school assembly

Elida Middle School students get a chance to thank veterans at a morning assembly.
Students invited family members that have served and heard from a former military police officer about how he signed up at 17 years old, just a few years older than these students are now. Allen County Veterans Service Commission members say one of the most important things they can do is speak with students about their service to their country.
Steve Montgomery, President of the Allen County Veterans Service Commission explains, “So, that they understand why they have the freedom to do what they’re allowed to do as students. In most countries, they don’t really have the freedom to get the education they get here. Just simply because of the veterans that served to earn them that freedom.”
Montgomery says he has noticed that more young people are approaching him and thanking him for his service.