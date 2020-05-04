Elida native wins it all at the Price is Right

A northwest Ohio girl went on a trip to California that she will never forget.
Jenna Witham is a native of Elida and she scored some tickets to the Price is Right back in February. Then her name was called up and the rest was history. She won the entire showcase, which included a trip to the state of Washington, New Zealand, and Italy. Currently, Witham lives in Columbus and works from home, so she tunes in to the show whenever she can. She's grateful she decided to take the chance to go to California because it proved to be more fruitful than she ever imagined.
"And just the shock of hearing your actual name called down first was just a feeling I don't think I'll ever forget. It was definitely nerve-wracking being up on stage, but I do well under pressure, so I try not to let the audience or the cameras interfere with playing the game and winning," said Jenna Witham, Price is Right contestant.
Witham's good fortune didn't stop there. While in California, she was an Oral B representative on the Doctor Phil show and she was also won prizes on the Ellen show.