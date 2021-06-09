Elida schools hand out activity packets to promote an active and safe summer

Elida Local Schools are promoting an active and safe summer by passing out activity packets to kids as they head into their break.
Wednesday marked the start of Elida's Drive Up Summer Library program. On Wednesdays for the next four weeks, parents as well as students can drive up to the middle school from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and pick up an activity packet.
Each packet contains items such as a kite construction kit, puzzles, weekly reading challenges, and more.
The program is held in conjunction with The Institute of Museum and Library Services and is funded in part through a federal institute of Museum and Library Services LSTA grant by the State Library of Ohio.