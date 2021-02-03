Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow later in the day. High 39F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will taper off and end in the evening leading to cloudy conditions overnight. Low 17F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.