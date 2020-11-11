Sharetta Smith announces run for Lima mayor

Current Lima Chief of Staff, Sharetta Smith announced at Faurot Park on Wednesday that she will be running for mayor in 2021.
She outlined her plan as mayor, which would include reviving the economy through job creation, better housing, and business recruitment. She would also like to invest in education, infrastructure, and public safety reform.
Smith says working for Lima over the last 3.5 years has given her a birds eye view of the challenges and opportunities the city is faced with.
“I really do feel like that Lima is at a crossroads," says Smith. "And that right now we need a leader who not only has the experience to lead, but also who is new enough, that has fresh eyes. That can bring some new ideas to help us solve some of our issues.”
As of now, Smith's only opponent in the race is Dr. Joshua Hayes, a Chiropractor and business owner in Lima.