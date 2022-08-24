Eye doctors say that too much screen time can impact a child's vision

Between watching TV, spending time on cellphones, and using laptops for school, kids are spending a lot of time on screens these days and research has shown that can cause issues for their eyes.

Eye doctors say kids who spend a lot of time on screens may also experience "digital eye strain" – which can cause headaches, a dry eye feeling, and blurry vision. Ideally, the best way to treat that is by cutting down on screen time. However, if that's not possible, doctors recommend using the 20-20-20 rule. For every 20 minutes of screen time, you give your eyes a 20-second break and try to look 20 feet away.

