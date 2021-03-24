Facebook Live Q&A tomorrow on Cridersville Police Levy

Some citizens of Cridersville are hoping to get the word out on an upcoming levy in the May 4th ballot.
Cridersville Village Council is proposing a half percent increase in the local income tax to fund the Cridersville Police Department. This would collect approximately an additional $180,000 a year towards the Village's General Fund. It would be used only for the police department.
To support this levy, the “Keep Our Police Strong Committee” was formed. The committee’s Chair, Greg Myers, says elimination of the Ohio Inheritance Tax and decrease in Local Government Funds has led to the need for this tax increase.
“Those impacts on the general fund, which is the only place we can get police funding, just make it imperative that we find some additional funding sources to be able to maintain the excellent full time police department that we have.”
Thursday, March 25th at 7 PM, the Keep Our Police Strong Committee will be hosting a Facebook Live event for the public to learn more and ask questions about the levy. The meeting link to attend is available on the Cridersville Police Levy Facebook page. The meeting will still be available to watch even after it is streamed.