Fall is here... and so is more farm equipment on the road

Fall is officially here and that means farmers will be back out working in the fields - and driving equipment on the roads.
The Allen County OSU Extension says there will be more farming equipment, like tractors or harvesters, out on roads this time of year.
That means drivers of other vehicles will have to pay extra attention while out and about, especially taking into account the speed difference between them and the farming equipment.
"If you’re in a vehicle traveling 55 miles an hour, and you’re coming up behind a tractor that’s going 20 miles an hour, in 500 feet you have about two seconds to recognize the speed difference," said Clint Schroeder with the Allen County OSU Extension. "You basically need those two seconds to notice it and start applying the brakes and start slowing down, otherwise it’s very likely you could rear-end the equipment."
While there have not been any major crashes involving farm equipment here in Allen County over the last few years, those with the OSU Extension say spring and fall are the times they see the most traffic incidents involving farming machinery.