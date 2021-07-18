Families of Addicts holds first annual "Rally 4 Recovery"

An organization in Van Wert is shedding light on the serious drug epidemic happening not only in Ohio but all over the county.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, drug overdoses killed more Ohioans in 2020 than in the past 14 years. The Families of Addicts nonprofit organization, or FOA, is working toward not only helping addicts get recovery but spreading awareness about addiction.
Sunday was their first-ever Rally 4 Recovery event where they invited people to join them at Fountain Park in Van Wert for an afternoon filled with positivity, education, and hope.
The organizer of the event and co-director of FOA, Jennifer Manson, has had her own personal experience with addiction. Her daughter faced the disease and is now in her fourth year of recovery thanks to the program. She says the community needs to realize that addiction is a real and serious problem, but there are solutions.
Manson says, “The community needs to have a reality check. There is no hide your head in the sand and act like this struggle doesn’t exist. It does. It’s like this in small towns, big towns, all over America. This is such an important thing for us to be doing because we’re opening up the possibility that recovery is possible.”
Dozens of organizations came out to the park with different family resources. There was also a tent that offered free Narcan education and gave away the life-saving drug to those who sat through the info session.
Tami Gough, the director of prevention and health promotion services at Allen County Public Health, was there leading the Narcan education and says that the Narcan kit is no different than a first aid kit and everyone should have them and know how to use them.
Gough, “A lot of times people think that issues like these are other peoples issues and it would not happen to them or anyone they know and love, but I can tell you statistically with the numbers for overdoses, it is very far-reaching and you are very likely to know or encounter someone that has experienced it or has a loved one that’s experienced it.”
FOA has multiple locations thought the state, but you can find our local one on Facebook. Just search: "FOA Families of Addicts Van Wert."