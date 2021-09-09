Family and friends remember Davion Latson

Family and friends of Davion Latson came together on Thursday for a vigil.

The group held candles, balloons, and pictures of Latson. They also played his music in the background. People spoke highly of him with memories that they shared together. Latson's father was also in the car Sunday night and was sent to the hospital. He's now in recovery and appeared at the vigil via video.

"It's good to see all these people here to celebrate him and he was just an amazing son. He was a family man. The people who took his life were very selfish. There was one person charged, I believe more people should be charged but I guess God will have to handle that," commented Jennifer Stewart, Davion Latson's mother.

Davion Latson was 25-years-old and a father of four.

