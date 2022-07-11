Family Resource Center opens new location in Wapakoneta

Residents around Wapakoneta now have a place to help them deal with mental health issues.
The Family Resource Center has opened up an office in eastern Auglaize County, located at 3 N. Pine Street in Wapakoneta, thanks to a five million dollar federal grant to expand their services to more rural areas. Their focus is on behavioral health or substance abuse disorders that individuals are suffering from. The Family Resource Center operates a handful of locations in the area, including Findlay, Lima, and St. Marys. They offer help for kids and adults, plus the Wapakoneta location will provide space for people to have telehealth sessions with councilors.
"We also have case management services. We are increasing services for what is called transitional age youth, so that is for young people ages 14 to 25 who may be need some additional support in addition to their counseling services, and we also look to provide family peer support over time which is to help families who are dealing with someone in their family unit who's struggling with mental health or a substance use disorder," explained Ginny Williams, chief culture and transformation officer for the Family Resource Center.
If you would like more information about the Family Resource Center, you can visit their website at frcohio.org or call them at 419-425-5050.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.