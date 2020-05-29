Farmers face new problems as they try to recover from last year's losses

As farmers try to bounce back from an unusually wet year in 2019, they are running into new problems for this year.
The USDA says that last year, nearly 20 million acres of crops were prevented from being planted due to excessive flooding. The record-breaking losses led to more than four billion dollars in insurance claims across the country. But now, farmers are facing problems that can’t be insured.
Alan Davis, owner of Alan Davis Insurance Agency and an agent himself says, “It’s always something every year. Last year, it was prevent plant, this year it’s COVID-19, and that’s presented a whole new set of problems for farmers and producers.”
With the processing plants still backed up from the COVID closings, the supply chain has not rebounded. This year, producers will have to worry about how they will move their crops, and any crops not being able to move up the supply chain are not covered with crop insurance.