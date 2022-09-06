Fasset Farm welcomes Miss Rodeo California to check out their Equestrian Therapy Program

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - Miss Rodeo California was in the area Tuesday with a stop in Cridersville to tour their Equestrian Therapy Program.

It's one of the largest equestrian therapy programs in Ohio located right here in Cridersville at Fassett Farm. They are a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for disabled children and adults. The facility welcomed a very special guest today as Jackie Scarry, the Miss Rodeo California for 2022, toured their facility to see how these therapy programs operate.

