Fasset Farm welcomes Miss Rodeo California to check out their Equestrian Therapy Program

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - Miss Rodeo California was in the area Tuesday with a stop in Cridersville to tour their Equestrian Therapy Program.
It's one of the largest equestrian therapy programs in Ohio located right here in Cridersville at Fassett Farm. They are a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for disabled children and adults. The facility welcomed a very special guest today as Jackie Scarry, the Miss Rodeo California for 2022, toured their facility to see how these therapy programs operate.
"I've always helped out at my local association with their Special Needs Day where we bring horses and we give all these kids pony rides around the arena, but I've never been able to experience a facility like this in California," said Jackie Scarry, Miss Rodeo California.
Scarry has her own story of how these beautiful creatures have changed her life.
"Growing up I was very shy. I couldn't public speak, I couldn't even talk to you one-on-one. I would shut down, I would get beet red just from nerves and now, I'm able to talk in public. I'm able to have interviews and talk with you one-on-one," expressed Scarry.
We spoke with an individual who has participated in the equine program for 18 years. She shares how this human-animal bond has broken barriers in her own life.
"They've pretty much helped me with speaking to other people, helping me with strength and weaknesses," commented Renee Sherrick, who participates in the Equestrian Therapy Program.
Additional programs are in the works at the facility. A program to assist children struggling with reading, along with a program called "Stable Sense" for children in foster homes who need to better connect with their families will be starting up soon.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!