Fatal boating accident on Indian Lake

A man has died following a boating accident on Indian Lake earlier Thursday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, an adult male was pulled from the water near Tecumseh Island, at 12:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon. He was underwater for several minutes before bystanders and first responders reached him. He was given CPR and taken to Mary Rutan Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Initial indications are that the man's boat capsized as he was making a turn throwing him into the water. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is not yet releasing the victim's name. They say in spite of warmer air temperatures, the water remains extremely cold, and can quickly bring on hypothermia if you enter the water.

 

