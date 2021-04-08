Fatal construction accident under investigation

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal construction accident from Tuesday.
The reported incident happened west of Minster on Minster Ft. Recovery Rd. just before 3 P.M. A man operating a piece of construction equipment died while on the job. 59-year-old Thomas Wendeln was pronounced dead at the scene when officials arrived.
The body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. Police say there were no signs of foul play and it appears to be an accident.