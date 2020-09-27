Final door-to-door voter registration effort held in Lima

A final effort to make sure Lima residents are registered took place on Sunday.
The Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform and volunteers traveled door-to-door in Lima's 1st, 2nd, 6th, and 7th ward in order to ensure voters are registered ahead of the upcoming election.
Voting registration booths were also set up in various locations in Lima, such as Save-A-Lot located at the corner of Cole Street and Robb Avenue.
Volunteers met at Robb Park's Shelter House on Robb Avenue, where they then were split into teams and traveled to different locations in order to cover the most ground.
Voters who were already registered were also advised to double-check to make sure their address information was up to date with the Board of Elections.
The door-to-door effort was held from 1 PM - 7 PM on Sunday.
Plans were also confirmed to provide rides to the board of elections for early voting for every registered citizen with transportation challenges.