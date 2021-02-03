Findlay city council discussing possible DORA plan for downtown area

Findlay City Council is discussing a proposed plan to name parts of their downtown as an outdoor refreshment area.
The plan includes making about 95 acres of Findlay a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA.
That would be a part of the city where open containers of alcohol are allowed, but only in a special plastic cup. Only permit holders within the area would be allowed to sell the alcohol, and public intoxication laws would still be in effect.
This is being done as a way to bring some more attention to the downtown Findlay area.
"The downtown is a heart of a community, and so we’re excited that with the continual investments that we’ve been making over the past few years to make it a safe and more inviting and beautiful environment, we're just continuing to grow and spurn investments and continue to help grow businesses that are located here," said Findlay mayor Christina Muryn.
The proposal has been read before Findlay City Council once already. It will be presented again in February and then one more time in March.