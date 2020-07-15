Findlay police arrest stabbing suspect

Last Sunday we told you about a Findlay man who had been found with stab wounds. Now Findlay police say they have made an arrest in that case.
Officers were able to find and arrest Carson Fuqua on a charge of felonious assault. He is currently being held in the Hancock County Justice Center. Early Sunday morning, Elijah Miller was found stabbed in the 300 block of Midland Avenue. Police say he sustained several wounds to his head, neck, chest, and abdomen. Officers were unable to find the suspect on the scene. Miller was sent to Blanchard Valley Hospital for emergency surgery, he is in stable condition and is still in the hospital.