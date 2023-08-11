August 10, 2023 Press Release from The City of Findlay Police Department: The Findlay Police Department signed a five-year contract with Axon Enterprise and has purchased sixty-nine body worn cameras to outfit each sworn officer. Additionally, in-car dash cameras will be added to all marked police vehicles in 2024. The cameras were partially paid for through a nearly $92,000.00 grant awarded by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice.
During the fall of 2022, a group of officers were selected to test and evaluate body worn cameras and in-car dash cameras from Axon, along with several other companies. Each company provided cameras on a trial basis for officers to use in the field. At the conclusion of the trial program, Axon was selected and awarded the contract.
All sworn officers have received training on the proper use of the cameras, adherence to policy, as well as training on data uploading, storage, and retention. Each sworn officer has been issued a body worn camera, which will be mounted on the officer’s outerwear.
The use of the body worn camera will increase transparency with the community, enhance officer safety, and increase accountability. Footage may be used in the assessment of police conduct, including instances where force was used. Additionally, footage can be used for non-investigative purposes, such as training and assessing performance.