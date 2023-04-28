Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: Officers were dispatched to a theft at Dick's Sporting Goods, 1960 Tiffin Ave. The suspect was a black female between 35-40 years old, 5'-4" to 5'-5", around 140 pounds, no visible tattoos on face, had a gold lip ring in the middle of her bottom lip, longer black hair in braids tied in a bun, wearing a dark green coat with fur trim around hood. The suspect got into a dark gray/black Hyundai Elantra SEL 2019-2020, Ohio (Sunburst) License plate which begins with the letter "J", and fled the scene. Another black female was in the vehicle, believed to be a look out.
The Elantra was seen on CR 99 going westbound by Findlay PD. The Elantra started a pursuit shortly after this point, running a red traffic light, passing vehicles by going into oncoming traffic, and speeding. The pursuit continued northbound on I-75 at speeds of around 110 mph. The Elantra drove on the left shoulder of the highway, to pass vehicles when all three lanes had vehicles, to avoid police. Findlay PD ended the pursuit near SR 6, exit 179, due to losing visual of suspect. Wood County SO and OSP continued the pursuit at different times in attempts to apprehend the suspect but discontinued their pursuits due to safety reasons and construction. The suspect vehicle was last seen going northbound on I-475 from the I-75 split. The merchandise was recovered after the suspects threw it from the vehicle.
Findlay PD would like the assistance of the public in attempting to identifying the suspect or vehicle.
Please contact Findlay PD, Ofcr. Brickner 279, at 419-424-7150 or cbrickner@findlayohio.gov for any leads concerning this case (2023-8705)