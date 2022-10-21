Findlay Post investigating fatal crash on Interstate 75 involving multiple commercial vehicles and a car

A chain reaction fatal crash this morning on northbound I-75 in Hancock County shut down the interstate for more than nine hours this morning.

The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that 55-year-old Robert Borer Jr. of Toledo was killed in the crash. He was driving a semi that was stopped on the road and was rear-ended, pushing his rig into another semi and a car.

