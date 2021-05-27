Former Parkway teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery

A former Parkway teacher faces prison time for having sexual contact with a student.
Kevin Browning pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual battery, all are felonies of the third degree. As part of a plea deal, a rape charge was dropped and the prosecution agreed to recommend no more than 54 months in prison when he is sentenced on June 30, 2021. Court documents say the crimes happened with a female student between January and November of 2018. Browning will also be labeled a tier-three sex offender, meaning he will have to register his address with the county sheriff for the rest of his life.