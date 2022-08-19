Freedom Square and Purple Heart Memorial get dedicated during Fort Fest

The Fort Jennings community kicks off Fort Fest by dedicating two veterans’ projects. After three years, Freedom Square is officially completed. The project was to create not only a structure for the community to use but a memorial to honor all the men and women that served and are serving in the United States military. Thanks to state representative Jim Hoops, the project was able to get about a third of the funding from the state and then the residents stepped up and helped make the memorial a reality.
“The one thing about Ft. Jennings is, and this includes the organizations and all the people that live here and the surrounding area, once they know what you want to accomplice they are right there for you,” says Larry Streets, Pres. of the Freedom Square Committee. “They will either work for you, give you money, or both. With Jim’s help, it happened.”
The committee was not the only one to put in some hard work on the site. Braden Knippen was asked to create a Purple Heart Memorial for the Freedom Square for his Eagle Scout Project. Knippen had to raise the money and get it built and he is excited how the project turned out.
“I am super happy with it, I think it looks great,” adds Braden Knippen, built Purple Heart Monument for Eagle Scout Project. “I have already received tons of compliments. That is all I want is that my community likes it and people are enjoying it and it feels special to the community.”