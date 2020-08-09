Fundraiser for Honor Flight in Lima sends over 100 motorcycles through the area

Over a hundred motorcycles took off from the Lima VFW on Sunday to raise money to send Veterans on an honor flight.
The Honor Flight is a mission to give every Veteran a trip to Washington D.C. to view the monuments of the respective war they fought in. On Sunday, there was a “Ride for Honor” event at the VFW to raise money to get Lima veterans on that trip.
The Grand Marshal of the event, Gary Adams, went on an honor flight last year. “It brings back some of your comraderies, even though there’s all branches of service with you. And to see those monuments, it’s something you’ll never forget,” says Adams.
The organizer of the event, Mike Melvin says that experience is something every veteran deserves to see.
“That’s why I try to raise every dollar I can," says Melvin. "My goal is to get every veteran within this area on this honor flight,”
The three-hour ride took them through several towns around Lima and back to the VFW where there were prize raffles and concessions from multiple food vendors.