Glenn trying to address rental property problems in the 6th ward

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima’s 6th ward councilman is trying to find a way to help landlords and tenants in his ward. Derry Glenn will be holding a meeting this Tuesday to talk to individuals about the problems that exist with the rental properties in the south end of Lima. He says there are good renters and landlords out there, but he has heard of people not paying rent for months, and landlords not following up with needed repairs. So, he wants to bring both sides together to work on the differences and if they cannot be resolved, he is looking at proposing setting up a housing court in Lima.
“That is my next move to be made, if we cannot get to a conclusion on how can we help these tenants, how can we help the landlords,” says Glenn. “Because right now, it is very difficult right now in the City of Lima to find housing right now. And a lot of landlords have the upper hand on the people. I looked at a lot of paperwork that landlords made promises. I have looked at some paperwork that landlords haven’t gotten rent in three months. So, it is going back and forth.”
The meeting for landlords in the 6th ward will be Tuesday, Nov. 15th at 6 pm at the Wingate Hotel on Market St. next to the Civic Center.
