Grace Community Church and Unity Elementary throw carnival for student families

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A mentorship program put together a fun event for the students and families of Unity Elementary School before the school year comes to a close.
The Kids Hope mentoring program brought games like Plinko and ring toss for students at the carnival. Every kid, win or lose, walked away from each game with a prize. The mentors from Grace Community Church work with the school every year to put on a different fun-packed event for all students and their siblings, not just those who are part of Kids Hope.
The school hopes that the carnival gives parents a chance to meet the volunteers that donate their time to mentoring and organizing other activities.
"They don't just do one activity, they do activities in the fall, they do activities in the winter, we feed the families at Thanksgiving, there's always something happening with the support Grace Community Church," explained Unity Elementary principal Tricia Winkler.
Mentors from Grace Community Church have been working with Lima City School students for six years.