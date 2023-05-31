Gray Dermatology and Lima Memorial teaming up for free skin cancer screening on June 1st

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Skin Care Foundation reports that approximately 7,990 individuals are expected to lose their lives to melanoma in 2023.
There will be 5,420 men and 2,570 women included in the total number. Excessive exposure to sunlight is the main cause of melanoma, and with warm weather encouraging outdoor activities, the risk of developing skin cancer due to excessive sun exposure increases. To raise awareness, Lima Memorial Health System and Gray Dermatology are offering a free screening event for everyone.
"So we're having a free skin cancer screening. So basically anyone can sign up, we're not billing anyone's insurance. It's for people who are not insured that find it expensive to visit the doctor, it's really for them to try to make sure we catch any skin cancers really early. We don't want costs to be a boundary for care," stated Bryan Gray, dermatologist at Gray Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery.
The free skin cancer screening and melanoma awareness education event will be Thursday, June 1st, at the Lima Memorial Medical Park on Eastown Road. The screening will begin at 1 p.m. and conclude at 4 p.m.