GROB and Rhodes State College celebrate their 10-year partnership

A partnership between a local manufacturer and a college has hit a milestone year, and they don't see it stopping anytime soon.

Rhodes State College and GROB Systems taking time Friday morning to celebrate 10 years of their apprenticeship program. Since 2012, 270 apprentices were hired at GROB and both sides consider it a win-win situation.

