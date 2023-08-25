Press Release from Debbie Crow, Four Crows LLC: Findlay, OH, August 25, 2023 — Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County will officially begin construction of its 56th and 57th homes during a Raise the Wall ceremony open to the public on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 8 a.m. The new homeowners, the Bennington and Lowry-Haas families, will share their journeys followed by a countdown and raising of the first walls of each home simultaneously.
The ceremony will be held at the build site, located at 524 N. Cory Street, Findlay, Ohio.
These are the third and fourth homes to be built by Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County in 2023. As construction begins on homes #56 and #57, they will be completed simultaneously in just six weeks by nearly 600 volunteers.
House #56, the Bennington family home, is being funded by Marathon Petroleum Corporation and built by their employees.
The homeowner, Autumn Bennington, is a single mother of three-year-old Briella. Autumn is employed at SportsClips in Findlay. She began her journey with Habitat nearly two years ago while working with the Financial Opportunity Center. At 21, Autumn found herself with $5 in her bank account, a totaled car, and the news that she was pregnant. Having grown up with two teenage parents and a life full of stress and poverty, Autumn knew she wanted a better life for her daughter. With the advice from a friend to “be grateful for life and stop and smell the roses” and the encouragement of a co-worker, she applied for a Habitat home. Autumn is grateful to Habitat, saying, “Thank you for showing me the basics of financing and seeing the potential in my little family.”
House #57, the Lowry-Haas family home, is an Apostle Build, funded and built by parishioners of area churches. The homeowner, Brittney Lowry, is a single mother of six-year-old Dalton Haas. She currently works in the Hancock County Clerk of Courts office. She began her journey almost two years ago when she found herself in an unhealthy relationship and struggling to make ends meet. Brittney and Dalton have spent the past two years rebuilding their strength with the help of a strong support system, including many friends, family, and the guidance of the Financial Opportunity Center. Reflecting on this journey, Brittney would like to say, “Thank you for giving us the chance to rewrite our story.”
House #56 and #57 Dream Builder Sponsors are Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Whirlpool. Carpenter Builder Sponsors are Kershner Excavating and McNaughton-McKay. The 14 Apostle Churches are College First Church of God, Findlay First Church of the Nazarene, First Presbyterian Church, Gateway Church, Living Hope Church, St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, St. Paul’s Church, Arcadia Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran Church of Findlay, First Lutheran Church, Upper Room Church of God, and West Independence Church Many thanks to all the corporations and organizations that are providing build teams.
Through donations of money and materials and volunteer labor, Habitat is able to build a Habitat Home and sell it at an affordable price. The Bennington and Lowry-Haas families qualified as a low-income family unable to qualify for a conventional loan who were willing to partner with Habitat and complete at least 400 sweat equity hours.
Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications from families now for new homes. To apply for a home or a home repair, visit habitatfindlay.org or call 419-429-1400.
About Findlay/Hancock County Habitat for Humanity
Findlay/Hancock County Habitat for Humanity seeks to put God’s love into action by building and repairing homes, community and hope to provide affordable shelter and stability to Findlay/Hancock County community residents. Since 2000, the affiliate has worked with families to build 55 homes and repair 135 homes. ReStore was opened in 2010 and moved to its new location in February 2019 at 1200 Commerce Parkway, Findlay. Since opening in 2021, Habitat’s Financial Opportunity Center has helped stabilize over 200 families through financial and workforce education and resources. For more information, or to apply as a partner family, visit www.habitatfindlay.org or contact the office at 419-429-1400.