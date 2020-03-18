On Wednesday, Governor Mike DeWine ordered to temporarily close all nail and hair salons across Ohio. This has left many clients and workers wondering what they'll do next.
Salons were busy today as people went in for their last-minute appointments before the official closing on Thursday. Creative Images owner Wanda Biss says she understands why the governor made the decision to close salons. But she says it will definitely have a negative impact on clients.
“A lot of our clients never come in contact with people,” said Biss. “They never have anybody give them that physical touch and when they come to see us that’s their communication.”
But it's not just the clients that will be affected. Many of the employees will be left without any income.
“We’ve just been fortunate enough in 30 some years we’ve just always stayed above water, but with this, I’m not sure,” she said.
She says this could potentially damage her business if they're closed for a long period of time.