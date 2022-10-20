Halloween Safety Generic
Milaspage

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - With Halloween fast approaching, local officials are working to keep everyone safe.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they will be stepping up enforcement in the days leading up to Halloween with units working overtime to target impaired driving along with speeding and other risky driving behaviors. The reality is that Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights for motorists and pedestrians. These extra efforts are to ensure every driver and pedestrian returns home safely.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.