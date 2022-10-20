ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - With Halloween fast approaching, local officials are working to keep everyone safe.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they will be stepping up enforcement in the days leading up to Halloween with units working overtime to target impaired driving along with speeding and other risky driving behaviors. The reality is that Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights for motorists and pedestrians. These extra efforts are to ensure every driver and pedestrian returns home safely.
"On Halloween, following too close, distracted driving. If you're looking outside the road along the sidewalks and see people walking, you are obviously taking your eyes off the road. The main focus is to keep your eyes on the road," stated Sgt. Nicholas Boes, Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
As kids prepare for trick-or-treating, the Lima Allen County Safe Community Coalition is reminding parents to discuss with their children the importance of looking both ways, using crosswalks and sidewalks, and other ways we can ensure a safe time.
"We can put a little reflector on the back of their costume so that people can make sure that they see them. Make sure that they have a chaperone with them who you trust and who can keep the kids wrangled. If they are little ones, make sure you have that conversation with your child about stranger danger," suggested Shaunna Basinger, Downtown Lima Inc. executive director.
The number of drunk driving accidents nearly doubles on Halloween, and those attending festivities should ensure they designate a sober driver before drinking. You can also potentially save a life by reporting any drunk drivers to the police.
