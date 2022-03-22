Hancock County Public Health brings Hidden in Plain Sight interactive display to OSU Lima Campus

How to see the signs is the goal of an interactive display making a stop at the OSU Lima Campus.
“Hidden in Plain Sight” is a traveling exhibit that highlights the danger of substance misuse. It displays a typical bedroom that has “normal” items and “indicator” items that can represent involvement in dangerous and/or illegal activity. It’s an interactive experience to open your eyes to current trends that could lead to tragedy.
OSU Senior Madison Robson explains what she saw, “I’ve never got into it but I’ve heard other people using and stuff. It was interesting to see all the different objects that kids use and come up with to hide the drugs in there.”
Carmen Cupples is the OSU Lima Social Work Program Coordinator and adds, “We offer a series of courses to train our social workers and anybody else who’s interested in that field how to help people. This was part of that conversation piece of letting people become aware of just what an awful topic this is and how many lives it has destroyed. With conversation and also bringing awareness that there are classes they can take to help people.”
The ”Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer is the project of the 2018 Hancock County Leadership Class. It’s being used by Hancock Public Health as a mobile classroom to educate adults about how the opioid crises and youth.
Jessica Halsey is the Community Health educator for Hancock Public Health and had this to say, “The whole point of this program is to have parents and caregivers be aware of what risky behavior and what things are indicative of risky behaviors with marijuana, alcohol, drug abuse, depression, all those kinds of things. What to look for in a kid’s bedroom.”
To find out more about the “Hidden in Plain Sight” traveling trailer you can call 419-424-7420
