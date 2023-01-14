Harrod Event Center and Capabilities Community Club organize Family Dance Night

HARROD, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Harrod community came together Saturday evening to enjoy a night of games, music, and dancing.
The Harrod Event Center partnered with the Capabilities Community Club of Lima, an organization that serves adults with disabilities, to host their first Family Dance Night. The event offered bingo, board games, bounce houses, dancing, and karaoke.
Brittany Conley, a member of the Capabilities Community Club, was the one who suggested a night out with singing and dancing for her friends and others to have a night like a prom. Capabilities has been working with the event center for some time, but this event was made possible thanks to their club members' ideas, planning, and decorating efforts.
"They wanted to help us, help us set up for events, help us set up for weddings, whatever they could. And so a while back they were like, well we actually as part of our group want to do things. We want to make things happen, not only help but do them ourselves. And so they made it happen, they were like we want to do a winter themed event and so we thought of family dance night and it just worked perfectly," said Karrie LeSure, the director of the Harrod Event Center.
The Harrod Event Center plans to continue to work with Capabilities for more community events in the future.
