Harrod Event Center and Capabilities Community Club organize Family Dance Night

HARROD, OH (WLIO) - Members of the Harrod community came together Saturday evening to enjoy a night of games, music, and dancing.

The Harrod Event Center partnered with the Capabilities Community Club of Lima, an organization that serves adults with disabilities, to host their first Family Dance Night. The event offered bingo, board games, bounce houses, dancing, and karaoke. 

Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations. You can send me comments or story ideas at bulrick@wlio.com