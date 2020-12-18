Healthcare workers get thank you cards from Allen County students

A special Christmas delivery from the public schools in Allen County was made to the workers at Mercy Health St. Rita’s today by Mr. Claus himself.
The Allen County Educational Service Center was able to pull some strings and send Santa Claus to St. Rita’s to deliver a mound of thank you cards written by students. They wanted to reach out to workers that have been battling on the frontlines of the pandemic.
Santa Claus says, “This is such an amazing gesture on their part. It just points out what great kids that people in Allen County are raising and we appreciate them so much and with them the merriest Christmas of all as well.”
There were letters from students in each public school in the County, and they were filled with encouraging words for the workers who have been making sacrifices and will have to continue to do so through the holidays.
Suzy Troyer, a nurse at St. Rita’s reads a letter, “I just wanted to say thank you for your sacrifice of maybe not being able to see your family, and thank you for putting others before yourself. I hope you have a very merry Christmas.”
The students even recognized the custodial staff at the hospital who also have an important, and often thankless job during this pandemic.
“You play a key role in making sure that as patients leave the hospital, the room is ready for the next occupant,” reads Cory Werts, the chief nursing officer at St. Rita’s. “The flow of incoming and outgoing patients rely on you to have those rooms neat and tidy and accessible. Thank you.”