Heart & Sole of Allen County making sure local kids have a comfortable pair of shoes to wear

The organization dropped off a shoe order that will go to kids in the Lima area who may have not had a chance to get appropriate footwear for the school year. Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, Heart and Sole wants to ensure that students can go to school with a comfortable pair of shoes.
"The way this whole thing this started was we done some volunteer work in the local schools and noticed a strong need for children for shoes. So, what simple enough idea was to start raising funds to provide those shoes for the children in need, so it's pretty easy if a child is in need of shoes, they just contact us, we get ahold of the school and then deliver the bag of shoes to the children," said Kandi Graham, found of Heart & Sole of Allen County.
Lima Central Catholic's senior class helped with the distribution, an activity that teachers say is important to be a part of.
"Well I think that for them, it takes time and effort and also they realize how many kids don't have you know adequate shoes to wear to school and hopefully with obviously summer ending, you know they can have a nice pair of shoes to start the school off and then when winter comes they can have a nice pair of boots and then when summer comes they'll be able to take home some flipflops," commented Frank Kill, team leader coordinator.
Each bag contains pairs of shoes for kids in need.
