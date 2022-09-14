Heart & Sole of Allen County making sure local kids have a comfortable pair of shoes to wear

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More kids in the local area will have shoes thanks to a donation by Heart & Sole of Allen County.

The organization dropped off a shoe order that will go to kids in the Lima area who may have not had a chance to get appropriate footwear for the school year. Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, Heart and Sole wants to ensure that students can go to school with a comfortable pair of shoes.

