High school students take part in mock emergencies during Lima Memorial's Exploring Day

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - High school students learn what it takes to save a life during Exploring Day at Lima Memorial Health System.

Around 50 students were able to follow a patient dummy through a mock heart attack emergency and a stroke emergency. There they see what each of the medical professionals do in each of the mock emergencies and the students are able to ask questions about each of their fields. The goal of Exploring Day is to hopefully get the students to develop an interest in one of the many medical careers that a hospital offers.

