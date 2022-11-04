High school students take part in mock emergencies during Lima Memorial's Exploring Day

Around 50 students were able to follow a patient dummy through a mock heart attack emergency and a stroke emergency. There they see what each of the medical professionals do in each of the mock emergencies and the students are able to ask questions about each of their fields. The goal of Exploring Day is to hopefully get the students to develop an interest in one of the many medical careers that a hospital offers.
“We took this approach, we wanted to get kids into our hospital to see what we have available to them,” says Lauren Lammers, Lima Memorial Health System Human Resources Department “Whether it is for future careers if any of them want to be employed her after school or just a job shadow and get their, kind of feet wet and see what is out there for them.”
And sparking that interest while the students are in high school could help focus their direction when they graduate.
“It is really hard when you are 17, 18 years old to know what you want to do when you grow up,” adds Brian Scheid, Lima Memorial Health System’s Director of Cardiopulmonary Services. “So I think it is super important for programs like this to exist in the community. So, kids can get out and see what real-life looks like in the job. In health care there are so many different jobs that they could do, that all have critical role to play, especially when a patient is having a heart attack.”
The event is part of the exploring program that is designed to provide positive and real-world experiences for students in their chosen field of experience.
