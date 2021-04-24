Hit skip OVI crash in Findlay

A man is given several citations in Findlay after leaving the scene of a crash.
Just after 2 am. Saturday, the Findlay Police Department responded to the scene of a crash on the 400 block of Howard St. According to the police, Ty Ball a 26-year-old from Fostoria, was traveling east on Howard when he struck the left rear end of a pickup truck.
The impact was enough for the car to turn sideways, then roll over. Ball fled on foot from the scene but was later found on the 600 block of Howard. After further investigation, Ball was arrested for OVI and was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to drive in marked lanes, and not having a license.