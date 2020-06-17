The vice president and general manager of the Hollywood Casino in Toledo made a statement about what steps they were taking to keep guests safe as the casino reopens later this week.
The casino's reopening date is scheduled for this Friday, June 19th at 6 a.m. Those with the casino have been working with the "Ohio Casino Control Commission" and public health officials to come up with the best ways to make their guests' health a priority.
Some of the new protocols for the venue include limited capacity on the game floor, seating at table games, and slot machines will be modified to allow for social distancing. Staff will be required to wear masks, while guests are encouraged to do so, and will be screened before entering. Slot machines and table games will be sanitized throughout the day.
The facility will also be closed for a few hours each day to allow staff to deep clean the casino floor.