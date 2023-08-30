How having a pet can benefit your health

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Many people celebrated their four-legged friends for National Dog Day this last weekend, but whether you're a dog or cat person, simply having a pet can positively impact your health!
We all know regular exercise is good for us, and doctors say a dog can motivate us to do just that. Taking them for a walk helps you get your steps in plus it can also give you the chance to meet new people along your route or at the dog park. No matter what type of pet you have, research shows that simply having one can lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Spending time with your four-legged friend also gives you a boost of those feel-good brain chemicals – serotonin and dopamine. Doctors add caring for an animal gives us a sense of purpose, which can be crucial for older adults who may feel isolated.
"They benefit greatly from a companion pet where they might be able to engage with other pet owners and be motivated to be more physically active in a setting or environment where they've been isolating from other persons," stated Dr. Kenneth Koncilja, Cleveland Clinic.
If you can't own one yourself, experts say you can get some of the same benefits by volunteering at an animal shelter or spending time with a friend's pet.