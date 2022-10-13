Penny Hudson

Penny Hudson was one of five individuals recognized as “Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer” at the 2022 MGV State Conference Awards Program held October 7-8 in Cuyahoga County near Cleveland.

Press Release from OSU Extension Hardin County: Hardin County – Penny Hudson was one of five individuals recognized as “Outstanding Master Gardener Volunteer” at the 2022 MGV State Conference Awards Program held October 7-8 in Cuyahoga County near Cleveland. The local Hardin County OSU Extension group was also nominated for five other state awards at the conference. The project ‘Children’s Garden’ was recognized in the “Environmental Horticulture Outstanding MGV Project” award category for small sized groups. Cessna Transport was recognized for the “Friend of the OSU Extension MGV Program.” Mark Badertscher was recognized by his peers for being nominated as an “Outstanding MGV Coordinator” in the paid staff category. Hardin County was also one of four counties recognized for the “Pandemic Perseverance Award” for their efforts restoring the educational Friendship Gardens after the pandemic. In addition, the Hardin County group was recognized as a platinum “Standards of Excellence” award winner. Awards presented at the conference were for the previous program year.

Outstanding MGV award winner Penny Hudson has provided educational opportunities for Hardin County in 2021 by chairing the Friendship Garden revitalization committee. The Friendship Garden is an interactive community garden that is used to educate people of all ages. In 2021, Hudson worked tirelessly as the chairperson of the Friendship Garden committee. In this role, she helped the MGV group make the garden even more interactive by improving a children’s play area. One activity was a scavenger hunt of plant and insect challenges. Hudson’s knowledge of plants helps other MGVs be selective in working, passing on her knowledge in a kind way.

