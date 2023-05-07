Hundreds come out to Shawnee UMC's Blessing of the Bikes

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The weather was just right for bikers from across the region to gather at a local church on Sunday to ask for God's protection as this year's riding season begins.
There were over 600 motorcycles of all kinds at Shawnee United Methodist Church's annual Blessing of the Bikes. Before receiving their blessing and riding off, bikers gathered outside to hang out and show off their wheels, whether they drive well-ridden stock models or garage-kept one-of-a-kind custom pieces.
"I got tired of the sun on my back and neck, so when I built the trike I decided to build a little woody out of it. I've been building it since '14, got it titled in '18, it's all used parts, all recycled parts on it," said Rick "Chico" Shaffer, who constructed a custom bike with a wooden carriage attached.
The tradition of praying for the safety of bikers at Shawnee United Methodist Church goes back more than 20 years. Many people make it a habit to attend every year's blessing, and the church is happy to help people feel more secure on the road through faith.
"I just think it's really important to give them a blessing, to let them know that God is with them, is driving with them, journeying with them, to pray over their safety to keep them safe as well," said Shawnee UMC's Senior Pastor Lori Reiber. "We have a number of bikers here in the church so for them it's been always one of their spiritual starts."
The Blessing of the Bikes never fails to bring together hundreds, and sometimes over a thousand people of every age, experience level, and spiritual background. It doesn't matter if they ride a Harley or a Honda, bikers always have a good time when they meet in one place.
"All the other people around here have the same interest. All the people getting together, bikers will do almost anything for any kind of cause, and everybody just loves doing it. They want their bikes blessed so God will take care of us while we're riding," Shaffer added.
Ride safely and have a great season.