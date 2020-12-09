IBEW apprentices make changes to keep giving this holiday season

The IBEW Local 32 apprentices have had to make some changes to their charity drive this year.
For the last few years, the apprentices have collected items and run a 50-50 for the Veteran's Food Pantry. To cut down on social contact, they won't have a 50-50 raffle. They've decided to collect food and money for two charities, the Veterans Food Pantry and Meals 'til Monday. The apprentice council will also match monetary donations up to $500. The Veteran's Food Pantry asks for canned goods, paper products, and personal hygiene items. Meals 'til Monday collects and gives easy to make food to students who are food insecure.
"It has been hard for all of us," Meredith Hall said, an apprentice of Local 32. "We're feeling the effects too. Really, just even the smallest, like one can. Anything you can donate really does help them out, so. Whatever you can get, even if it's just something little. Whatever you can give. It's a big help."
You can donate to an apprentice directly or stop by the apprentice hall on Cole Street or the Local 32 hall on N. West Street.
Hall says the Veterans Food Pantry is also partnering with Meijer. If you buy a gift card at Meijer, they will donate to the food pantry.