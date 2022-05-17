Inside look at Findlay's new Amazon Delivery Station

Before an Amazon van pulls into your drive to deliver your package, it gets processed at Findlay’s new Amazon Delivery Station.
At 8:30 a.m. there is some hustle-bustle at the facility, but the real action starts six hours earlier when semis bring the packages to Findlay to be sorted.
“This is the final mile,” says Scott Paul, the Site Lead at the Findlay Delivery Station. “So, we are bringing your package in from a larger sort center out of Detroit right now and then we are processing that package, putting into routes, and getting it out to your doorstep.”
The Findlay Station has been up and running for six months now and is processing 10,000 packages a day. This is just one of 13 delivery stations in Ohio. The 100,000-square-foot building is a little on the smaller side compared to others, but they do not know what their upper limits are to the volume of packages they will be handling for our area. But no matter how many boxes, their mission is the same.
“Our goal is, every package that reaches our facility reaches our customer,” adds Paul.
And to get those packages from Findlay to homes in Wapakoneta, Lima, and most of West Central and Northwest Ohio falls on the shoulders of independent contractors like Ironside Logistics.
“Ironside Logistics is a third-party contractor with Amazon, through the delivery service partner program,” Joe Powell, Owner of Ironside Logistics, LLC. “Which means that we deliver for Amazon, we use the nice blue vans, we have Amazon uniforms, but we are a third-party contractor that delivers on the behalf of Amazon.”
And every day, the drivers are working like a well-oiled machine to load up quickly to get your deliveries to your door.
“It may look well oiled, but that's because we have a great team of drivers, dispatchers, managers who are all working together trying to make sure that everything's happening, how it is supposed to be, safely,” add Powell. “You know when we do have issues, and we have of course like any where else, we have our challenges every day. But just working together and having a little commonsense to make sure that everything is taking care of, so that our drivers out safely being able to deliver.”
So, the next time you are getting a two-day delivery, just remember it takes a lot of people to bring the smile to your door.
